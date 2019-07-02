Image caption Ryan Stobart changed his plea at Carlisle Crown Court

A man has admitted causing the death of a motorcyclist in Cumbria.

Ryan Stobart, 24, of Hesket Newmarket, had previously pleaded not guilty to causing the death by careless driving of 54-year-old biker David Holden.

But he changed his plea to guilty as a trial was about to start at Carlisle Crown Court.

Mr Holden, from Wigton, suffered fatal injuries after Stobart's Mercedes-Benz crashed with his bike on the B5305 near Penrith on 2 November 2017.

Granted bail

Stobart suffered minor injuries in the crash.

Mr Holden's wife, Tracy, described him as her "rock", and "a brilliant and loving father".

Stobart was handed an interim driving ban and granted bail until a sentencing hearing on 22 July.

Judge Brian Cummings told him "all sentencing options" remained open.