Residents are furious after being told they will have to wait up to two months to have rubbish collected.

Allerdale Borough Council in Cumbria has suspended recycling and garden waste collections after problems with new contractors who started in April.

The authority and the waste company FCC Environment apologised "for any inconvenience caused".

One Cockermouth resident, who asked not to be named, said the new contractors did not know where they were going.

One person saw crews going round with a map and some people have not had their recycling collected fo seven weeks, she said.

A manager of a sheltered housing scheme said it had 10 full bins and nowhere to put rubbish until they were emptied.

No plastic, glass or paper recycling had been collected for "well over a month", she said.

The local authority said suspending recycling and garden waste collections for up to two months would "help crews complete the rounds whilst more permanent solutions are devised".

The suspension affects garden waste, glass, cans and plastic.

Domestic waste, paper and card and trade collections will be unaffected.

Some angry residents said they would put their recycling in their general rubbish bin "if the actual recycling service isn't bothered".

I'm just going to chuck everything in my regular bin then. If the actual recycling service isn't bothered, i'm not either — KitCat (@KitCat664) July 5, 2019

The new contract introduced new collection rounds and lorries with "in-cab technology".

However, the Cockermouth resident said the new vehicles were smaller and could not hold as much rubbish.

Council advice to use recycling centres did not account for the fact wheeled bins would not fit in cars and vans were not allowed in without a licence, she said.

This is appalling! No garden waste collection for the summer is the worst part for me, as I have a large garden. Already have a full garden bin: it will be stinking in eight weeks time :-( Hope Allerdale giving council tax refunds... https://t.co/8qMw1iiAMY — Dr Sue Allan (@SueCumbria) July 6, 2019

Some Twitter users have suggested council tax should be withheld if a full rubbish collection service was not provided.

One resident has called on the Lake District National Park Authority to intervene.