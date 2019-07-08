Image copyright Cumbria Police Image caption Marian Uciu was jailed for two years and eight months

A man who slashed his girlfriend when he caught her texting a man she was having an affair with has been jailed.

Marian Uciu attacked Nicoleta Costea with a lock knife in a bedroom at a party in Scotby Close, Carlisle, on 29 April.

Appearing at Carlisle Crown Court, Uciu admitted malicious wounding and threats to kill after his victim was slashed on the arm while trying to defend herself.

The 37-year-old factory worker was jailed for two years and eight months.

The court heard during the party Uciu found Miss Costea texting a man he had been having an affair with.

He grabbed the phone, punched her then tried to slash her face with a knife he had in his pocket.

Miss Costea suffered superficial cuts to her hand which had left her "bleeding profusely" and only got away from her attacker by jumping out of a kitchen window.

Uciu was initially arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, but that charge was later dropped.

Paul Tweddle, defending, said it was a "once in a lifetime" incident and was "unlikely to be repeated".