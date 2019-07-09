Image copyright Crag McGlasson Image caption Gerard Murphy showed "genuine remorse" the court heard

A man has admitted stabbing his next door neighbour in the chest.

Ian O'Fee was airlifted to hospital after he was attacked by Gerard Murphy outside their homes in Brakeside Gardens, Whitehaven in May.

A row flared when Murphy, 61, made comments about Mr O'Fee's son, Carlisle Crown Court heard.

Murphy, who admitted causing actual bodily harm and having a bladed article in public, was bailed to be sentenced on 5 August.

The court heard relations between the men had deteriorated over time and following the row, on 21 May, Murphy approached Mr O'Fee's house holding a knife.

Mr O'Fee, who had two wounds to his chest, feared he was going to die prosecutor Anthony Parkinson said.

A probation officer told Judge Brian Cummings QC he had expressed "what appeared to be genuine remorse", adding that he was a "vulnerable individual".