Image copyright Cumbria County Council Image caption How the new bridge will look

Plans have been unveiled for the replacement of a Cumbrian bridge badly damaged during Storm Desmond.

Gooseholme Bridge in Kendal was one of hundreds in the county destroyed or damaged during the devastating December 2015 storm.

Cumbria County Council is spending £1.6m on the project, which is due to get under way in early 2020.

What remains of the existing footbridge bridge is due to be demolished by the end of September.

'Highly valued'

The new steel single span design will be almost a metre higher than the existing structure to improve water flow and wider to allow better disabled access.

Peter Thornton, deputy leader of Cumbria County Council, said: "It's highly valued by local residents and I'm delighted that the design of the replacement bridge will provide better access and be wide enough for both pedestrians, disability scooters and cyclists.

"Closing the footbridge has caused inconvenience to local residents and I'd like to thank them for their patience during this period."

A spokesperson for the Environment Agency added: "Our Kendal project team have worked closely with Cumbria County Council to ensure that the bridge design is flood resilient and helps reduce flood risk."