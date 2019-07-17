Cumbria

Ged Doran: Body found in search for 91-year-old

  • 17 July 2019
Jed Doran Image copyright Family handout
Image caption Jed Doran has been missing since last Thursday

The search for a 91-year-old man with dementia has been called off following the discovery of a body.

Hundreds of volunteers have turned out to look for Ged Doran, of Cumbria, following a police appeal for help.

Officers said a body was found on land between High Harrington and Salterbeck, at 10:50 BST.

Mr Doran, of Salterbeck, Workington, was last seen on Thursday in the Garnet Crescent area at about 17:00 BST.

He is described as 5ft 8ins (1.75m) and was last seen wearing grey trousers, grey cardigan and a flat cap.
Image caption Volunteers gathered near Workington Fire Station ahead of the search
Image caption The operation saw fields in the area searched

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites