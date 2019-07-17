Image copyright Family handout Image caption Jed Doran has been missing since last Thursday

The search for a 91-year-old man with dementia has been called off following the discovery of a body.

Hundreds of volunteers have turned out to look for Ged Doran, of Cumbria, following a police appeal for help.

Officers said a body was found on land between High Harrington and Salterbeck, at 10:50 BST.

Mr Doran, of Salterbeck, Workington, was last seen on Thursday in the Garnet Crescent area at about 17:00 BST.

He is described as 5ft 8ins (1.75m) and was last seen wearing grey trousers, grey cardigan and a flat cap.

Image caption Volunteers gathered near Workington Fire Station ahead of the search