Image copyright Family handout Image caption Mary Annie Sowerby was a "soul mate" to her husband Lenny, her family said

A man has admitted stabbing his mother to death in Dearham, Cumbria.

Mary Annie Sowerby, 69, was found fatally injured at her home in Main Street on 22 January.

Her son, Lee Sowerby, denied murder, but admitted manslaughter and the plea was accepted by the Crown Prosecution Service.

Sowerby, 45, of Honister Drive, Workington, is due to be sentenced when he appears at Preston Crown Court later.