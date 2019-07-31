A man has been arrested after three people were stabbed in the street.

Two men were found injured in King Street, Wigton, at 13:50 BST, while a woman was hurt in Church Street, Cumbria Police said.

North West Ambulance Service said all three were taken to hospital. Police said a "bladed article" was used.

Two people have been flown to separate hospitals outside of Cumbria, and the third person has minor hand injuries.

They were making their own way to hospital.

The force said: "We are working quickly to establish the circumstances of what has occurred and who is involved."

A 49-year-old man remains in custody.