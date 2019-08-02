Image copyright Google Image caption Two men were taken to hospital after being found hurt on King Street in Wigton

A man has been charged with attempted murder after three people were stabbed.

Two men were found injured in King Street, Wigton, Cumbria, at 13:50 BST on Wednesday, while a woman was hurt in Church Street.

Richard Moulton, 49, of the town's Station Road, has been charged with two counts of attempted murder, two counts of possession of a bladed article, and assault.

He is due to appear at Carlisle Magistrates' Court later.

The stabbed men were flown to hospitals in Blackpool and Preston, and the woman had minor hand injuries.