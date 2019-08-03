Image copyright Cumbria Police Image caption Police at the scene on the M6

A man from Scotland has been arrested after he allegedly drove the wrong way on the M6 under the influence of drugs.

Police were alerted at 0732 after the suspect was spotted driving at speed on the northbound carriageway in Cumbria.

Armed officers were called to the scene after initial reports suggested a potential firearms involvement but no weapons were recovered.

The road was closed in both directions between Kendal and Sedbergh (J37) and Brough and Appleby (J38).

There were long delays on the motorway, although it has since reopened.

Cumbria Police said a National Police Air Service helicopter also took part in the operation.

'No wider threat'

A force spokesman said: "There was no perceived threat to the wider public.

"The road closure was maintained to protect the public in the area whilst investigations and an arrest were carried out.

"A 34-year-old man from Scotland, has been arrested on suspicion of driving whilst under the influence of drugs and dangerous driving."

There were no reported injuries or collisions resulting from the incident.

Police thanked the public for their patience and understanding during the closures.