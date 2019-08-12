Image copyright Cumbria Police Image caption Timothy Harkness was described as a "loving father" by his family

An HGV driver has denied causing death by dangerous driving following a collision between two lorries in Cumbria.

Grandfather Timothy Harkness, 72, from Carlisle was behind the wheel of one of the vehicles on the A66 near Penrith early on 3 April 2018.

Rhys Gardiner, 24, from Doncaster, pleaded not guilty during a short hearing at Carlisle Crown Court.

Mr Gardner was granted unconditional bail pending a trial in November.

No-one else was hurt in the crash, which happened between Appleby and Kirkby Thore.