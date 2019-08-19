Image copyright Cumbria Police Image caption Joshua Williamson treated his girlfriend as his "possession", the court heard

A man who bit and beat his girlfriend "on a weekly basis" has been jailed for more than three years.

At one point Joshua Williamson, 22, told Kelly Rooney he would "chew her nose off" so no-one would look at her again, Carlisle Crown Court heard.

The court heard Miss Rooney was also spat at, kicked and choked by Williamson, of Rydal Avenue, Whitehaven, during 2017 and 2018.

He admitted causing actual bodily harm and using coercive behaviour.

Prosecutor Wayne Jackson told the court: "In a witness statement, she [Miss Rooney] described how she was assaulted on a weekly basis, was kicked, was spat at and was choked, and him threatening to chew her nose off so no-one will ever look at her again."

He said the victim was left with teeth marks on her skin from where Williamson had attacked her.

The court was told Williamson dictated what Miss Rooney wore, forced her to delete social media accounts, monitored who she communicated with and isolated her from friends.

'Controlling and violent'

Mr Jackson said: "She was left constantly anxious, crying daily and far less sociable and confident by Williamson's criminal conduct."

Williamson admitted three counts of causing actual bodily harm and one of using controlling or coercive behaviour.

Mr Jackson said Williamson's sentence of 37 months in jail had "lifted a weight off" Miss Rooney's shoulders.

Karen Tunnacliffe, defending, said Williamson had shown remorse and regret for his offending.

Recorder Michael Murray told Williamson: "You did little more than treat her as your own possession. The effect was and is obvious.

"You were possessive, jealous, controlling and violent throughout. All you thought about was yourself."