A Cumbria Police sergeant is to go on trial charged with causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

Sgt John Graeme McCreadie, 54, is alleged to have been driving a police van which mounted a pavement in Kendal, striking two people.

A woman suffered serious injuries and a man - a special constable - suffered minor injuries.

Sgt McCreadie denied the charge at an earlier appearance and will next appear at Preston Crown Court on 27 August.

He was responding to a report of a domestic incident in May last year and was driving in the Beast Banks area.