Workington attack: Man charged after pair seriously hurt
- 23 August 2019
A man has been charged in connection with an attack on a Cumbrian man and woman which is thought to have involved an axe and a knife.
The 37-year-old man and 35-year-old woman suffered serious injuries in the attack at a property in Coniston Drive, Workington, early on 21 August.
They are being treated at the Cumberland Infirmary in Carlisle.
A 41-year-old, of no fixed address, has been charged with wounding with intent and possession of a bladed article.
He is due in court later, Cumbria Police said.