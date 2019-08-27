Woman dies in Lake District cliff fall
- 27 August 2019
A woman has died after falling about 150ft (45m) from a cliff-face path in the Lake District.
Mountain rescuers were called to Jack's Rake at about 11:00 BST on Sunday after the woman was seen falling.
The Langdale Ambleside Mountain Rescue Team said the woman, whose name has not yet been released, died at the scene.
Jack's Rake is a steep path across Pavey Ark which is classed in guidebooks as a "grade-one scramble", meaning hands and feet are used.