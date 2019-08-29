Image copyright Sam Bunting Image caption Nine businesses have joined together for the scheme

Traders in a Cumbrian village where floods washed away its bridge, are launching a lottery to reward visitors who help keep their businesses going.

The 300-year-old crossing at Pooley Bridge was destroyed during Storm Desmond in December 2015.

A new £5m bridge is under construction and due to be completed by mid-2020.

Shops, pubs and restaurants are handing visitors who spend money in the village lottery tickets that can be redeemed for their goods and services.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption The original three-arch bridge was washed away in December 2015

One of the organisers, Colin Hindle who owns Dowbekin's Tea Rooms, said: "We're all very excited about the prospect of a beautiful new road bridge in 2020.

"However, it is important that while construction is under way we all work together to encourage visitors and locals to come and visit the village and support our local economy.

"We really want to reward customers who make that effort and felt that a loyalty lottery was a great way to do this."

Visitors must spend a "minimum amount" from £10 to be included in the monthly lottery draw, which will operate until March next year.

Winning tickets will be announced on Ullswater The Lake District's Facebook page.

Image copyright Cumbria County Council Image caption The final cost of the new bridge is estimated at £5m

A temporary footbridge for access in and out of the village is in place during the construction of the permanent road bridge.

The project is one of more than 1,230 being carried out in the county in the wake of Storm Desmond at a cost of £120m.

