Kendal river death: Ambleside woman held after body found

  • 2 September 2019

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the body of a man was recovered from the River Kent at Kendal in Cumbria.

The body of Simon Dodds, 43, from Ambleside, was found near Levens Lane on 13 August at about 15:00 BST.

Cumbria Police said there had earlier been reports of a man and a woman in the water.

A force spokesman said a 30-year-old woman from Ambleside had been arrested and was in custody.

Police have not yet revealed the cause of Mr Dodds' death.

