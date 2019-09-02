Kendal river death: Ambleside woman held after body found
2 September 2019
A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the body of a man was recovered from the River Kent at Kendal in Cumbria.
The body of Simon Dodds, 43, from Ambleside, was found near Levens Lane on 13 August at about 15:00 BST.
Cumbria Police said there had earlier been reports of a man and a woman in the water.
A force spokesman said a 30-year-old woman from Ambleside had been arrested and was in custody.
Police have not yet revealed the cause of Mr Dodds' death.