Image copyright Cumbria Police Image caption Stuchfield theeatened a petrol station worker with a flick knife

A man branded a "latter day Fagin" for recruiting younger boys to take part in knife robberies has been jailed.

Paul Stuchfield, 19, organised separate attacks on a Penrith petrol station and on a woman using a bank ATM who was stabbed in the leg during a struggle.

Carlisle Crown Court heard he was accompanied by a 15-year-old at the petrol station and later by a 16-year-old accomplice who stabbed the woman.

Stuchfield, of Kirkoswald, near Penrith, was jailed for nine years.

The court was told he and the 15-year-old entered the Esso garage shop on Bridge Lane, Penrith, late on 13 October last year.

Prosecutor Brendan Burke said: "He produced a three-inch flick knife, threatened the male employee and demanded all the money."

'Inducing children'

They escaped with £125 in cash, leaving the employee "nervous and somewhat paranoid", Mr Burke added.

On 16 January, the court heard Stuchfield lay in wait at a Barclays Bank ATM in Penrith town centre, where his blade-carrying accomplice approached a dental nurse who was trying to withdraw cash.

As she resisted, she was stabbed in the leg. The victim later spoke of an "awful, life-altering incident".

Stuchfield, who admitted the garage robbery and was convicted of conspiracy to rob in connection with the ATM attack after a trial, was sentenced to nine years in prison.

Passing sentence, Judge James Adkin told Stuchfield: "Despite your relative youth, you are something of a latter day Fagin, inducing children to commit serious criminal offences with you."

The 16-year-old was handed 28 months detention at an earlier hearing in May.

The 15-year-old was given a 10-month youth rehabilitation order in June.