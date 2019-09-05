Image caption Rahsidi admitted possessing an offensive weapon

A man has been sentenced after he admitted threatening door staff with a weapon made out of a ballpoint pen and a razor blade.

Mohammed Rahsidi, 23, was ejected from Carlisle's Walkabout nightclub early on 5 May, Carlisle Crown Court heard.

He returned and threatened to "cut" staff with the plastic pen, which had been melted and a razor blade inserted.

Judge Nicholas Barker handed Rahsidi, from Bury, a nine-month prison term, suspended for 18 months.

Rahsidi admitted verbally assaulting staff and possessing an offensive weapon.

No-one was hurt in the incident.

'Last chance'

Mr Barker said he was tempted to jail Rahsidi immediately for carrying a "modified, adapted weapon", which he described as "very worrying and alarming".

The court heard one door supervisor heard Rahsidi say: "I am going to cut you up". Another recalled him saying: "I am going to come back and cut you."

CCTV footage played to the court showed Rahsidi brandishing the weapon as he was detained by police outside the club.

Mr Barker said he had taken into account Rahidi's remorse and an absence of previous convictions.

He told the defendant, who was also handed a night-time curfew order: "You can consider this your last chance."