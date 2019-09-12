Image copyright Google Image caption Cannock Wind Farm Services took over the Askham and Ireleth wind farm five years ago

Residents claiming a nearby wind farm has been noisy for 20 years have convinced councillors to pause plans to keep it open for another decade.

They said noise from the Askam and Ireleth wind farm, near Barrow, Cumbria, was "unbearable".

A decision on an application to extend its life has been deferred while Barrow Council seeks independent evidence.

Operator Cannock Wind Farm Services said the farm had never been found to cause a statutory noise nuisance.

Managing director Mike Tracey said the company took complaints seriously.

It had invested in noise management systems to provide "greater control and understanding" of what was happening, he said.

'Horrendous noise'

Councillors were told the site was "recognised as the noisiest site in the UK judged by the huge number of complaints compared to similar other sites".

There had been 152 complaints, compared with "single digits" for other similar farms, the planning committee heard.

Marton resident Gillian Haythornthwaite said it caused an "unbearable, horrendous, noise nuisance".

A noise reduction service installed by the operators had cut complaints but not stopped the noise, she said.

Ireleth resident Les Nicholls told councillors: "No action has ever been taken by the council against the developer to my knowledge.

"When repeatedly questioned why, the response has always been that the developer has got deep pockets and the council is skint."

Mr Tracey pointed out Barrow Council's public protection officer had not objected to the plan, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.