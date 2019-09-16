Image caption Carlisle Crown Court heard Richard Wilkinson spent a week in hospital and underwent surgery

A man accused of attempted murder has told a court he repeatedly struck his victim with a metal bar but "did not want to kill him".

Luke Canning is one of two men accused of trying to kill Richard Wilkinson in Kendal following a row on 30 March.

The 22-year-old told Carlisle Crown Court he "probably did want to hurt him" but added he "wasn't thinking straight".

Jordan Jenkinson, 26, also denies attempted murder.

Mr Canning has admitted causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

The jury has heard Mr Wilkinson was hit more than 30 times to his head and body during the "vicious" early hours attack in the Waterside area.

He lost several teeth and spent a week in hospital where he underwent surgery.

'I was angry'

Giving evidence, Mr Canning, of Bridge Street in Burneside, said he and Mr Jenkinson drank pints and a "few Jager bombs" during a night out before a dispute with Mr Wilkinson ended in violence.

The row saw Mr Wilkinson leave and then return with a metal bar, the court heard.

Mr Canning told the jury he was headbutted and hit with the bar.

Shortly after, he said he saw Mr Jenkinson, of Lound Road in Kendal, lying unconscious with Mr Wilkinson stood over him "with the metal bar raised in his hand".

Mr Canning said he punched him to the ground, causing the metal bar to roll away.

He admitted kicking Mr Wilkinson in the face to keep him away from the bar and striking him repeatedly with the weapon.

"I was angry. I probably did want to hurt him at the time," said Mr Canning, who described feeling "devastated" after reflecting on his violence.

He told the jury: "I didn't intend on killing him. I did not want to kill him."

The trial continues.