Image caption Roger Whitehouse denied physical contact of any kind with the girl

A former teacher has been found guilty of sexually assaulting a girl at a south Cumbrian school during the 1980s.

Roger Whitehouse denied indecently assaulting the teenage pupil, but was convicted on four counts following a trial at Carlisle Crown Court and warned he faced jail.

The 79-year-old was acquitted on a further six counts.

Earlier this year he received a suspended jail term over child cruelty at a different school.

Prosecutor Andrew Ford told jurors the assaults on the girl "happened many times", but Whitehouse, of Sea View, Haverigg, claimed: "There was never any physical contact. There was never any sexual contact."

'Rarely raised voice'

Whitehouse was bailed until 18 October when he will be sentenced. He must also sign the sex offenders register.

Judge Nicholas Barker warned him: "You should understand that this court will have in its mind a custodial sentence, even despite your age."

In January, he was given a 12-month jail sentence, suspended for two years after being convicted of cruelty charges relating to his time at Witherslack Hall, a boys' school at Grange-over-Sands, Cumbria.

Two former pupils detailed incidents from the 1970s and 1980s.

The jury heard Whitehouse made one of them walk from a quarry barefoot after he had freewheeled a dumper truck into it.

Mr Whitehouse had told the court he was strict and "didn't stand any nonsense", but said he only rarely raised his voice to boys at the school.