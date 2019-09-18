Image copyright Longtown Fire Station Image caption Scalesceugh Hall is currently undergoing development

A huge blaze ripping through an Edwardian mansion in Cumbria is being tackled by 40 firefighters.

Cumbria Fire and Rescue Service said no one had been injured in the fire at Scalesceugh Hall, near Carlisle.

The site is in the process of being converted into retirement apartments and is a Grade II listed building.

No one was in the building at the time. Ten neighbouring properties were evacuated and firefighters managed to stop the fire spreading.

About 40 firefighters from Longtown, Brampton, Carlisle, Lazonby, Wigton, Appleby and Penrith, are at the scene.

It is not known what caused the fire, but it is not believed to be suspicious.