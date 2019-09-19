Image caption Carlisle Crown Court heard the attack on Richard Wilkinson was "vicious"

Two men have been found not guilty of trying to kill a man who was attacked with a metal bar.

Richard Wilkinson, 33, suffered facial injuries and memory loss after being attacked in Kendal on 30 March.

Luke Canning, 22, of Bridge Street, Burneside, and Jordan Jenkinson, 26, of Lound Road, Kendal, denied attempted murder.

Jenkinson was convicted of causing grievous bodily harm with intent, an offence which Canning admitted.

They were remanded in custody until 14 October.

The jury previously heard the three men, who knew each other, were involved in a row outside a bar at about 01:30 GMT, before Mr Wilkinson returned with a metal dumbbell bar.

After headbutting Mr Canning he ran down an alley but was chased by the two men, the court was told.

The prosecution told how the pair then mounted a "revenge attack" on Mr Wilkinson

He lost several teeth and spent a week in hospital where he underwent surgery for his injuries. He has no memory of the attack which happened in the Waterside area, the court heard.

An eye witness described the attack as "vicious" to the jurors

Following the jury verdicts, Judge James Adkin adjoined the case and asked for background reports assessing what risk Canning and Jenkinson posed of causing future serious harm to the public.

Judge Adkin said to the men: " You should both expect custodial sentences for your involvement."