A teenager has been killed after the car in which he was a passenger crashed near a railway bridge in Cumbria.

Gavin Helps, 17, from Carlisle, was in a VW Polo that crashed in the village of Rockcliffe, on the outskirts of the city, at about 17:10 BST on Sunday.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. Two other passengers suffered minor injuries and were treated in hospital.

Cumbria Police said the 17-year-old driver, who was also hurt, was helping them with their inquiries.

Any witnesses have been asked to come forward.