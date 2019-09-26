Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The 10th Cumbria Pride event will take place on Saturday

An investigation is under way after offensive leaflets were delivered to organisers of Cumbria Pride, police have confirmed.

Material containing what was described as "homophobic and transphobic" content was sent to the LGBT HQ in Carlisle.

Police said enquiries were ongoing to identify those responsible.

Cumbria Pride has been approached for comment, but told the News and Star it was determined to "defy hatred" and it would not stop the weekend's event.

Ch Insp Richard Quinn said: "The content in both versions of the leaflets delivered to the LGBT HQ in Carlisle are extremely offensive.

"We will do everything we can to identify the people responsible for creating and sending this literature.

"I can reassure the public that all reports of hate crimes are treated seriously and investigated thoroughly."