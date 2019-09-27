Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Ben Stokes hit 135 not out as England recorded a Test victory over Australia at Headingley

England cricket star Ben Stokes is to be made a freeman of the area of Cumbria where he grew up.

Allerdale councillors voted unanimously to bestow the honour on the sportsman, who grew up in Cockermouth.

The 28-year-old moved to Allerdale from New Zealand at the age of 12, when his father Gerard was appointed head coach of Workington Town Rugby League Club.

A date for an extraordinary council meeting to bestow the honour has not yet been set.

Stokes, who plays for Durham County Cricket Club, attended Cockermouth School and played for the town's cricket club.

'Shining example'

The club won the North Lancashire & Cumbria Cricket League Premier Division title while he played with them as a 15-year-old in 2006.

Paul Scott, of Allerdale Borough Council, put forward the motion describing the star as a "shining example" to the local area.

"Ben Stokes has put so much hard work and dedication into his sport and has become one of the best cricketers in the world," he said.

He added: "He used the facilities in Cockermouth and went on to greatness."

Seconding the motion, Alan Smith, said: "I remember several years ago he came to Cockermouth Town Council for a grant to help with his sporting aspirations, I think it was for £150.

"I'm sure this is the best £150 we've ever spent."

Stokes is one of four players nominated for the Players' Player of the Year by the Professional Cricketers' Association, after he helped England win the men's World Cup for the first time, before starring in the Ashes.