Image copyright family handout Image caption Cumbria Police is consulting with the Crown Prosecution Service to decide on charges in the case

A woman has died two weeks after being found in her Lake District home with a head injury.

Katrina Fletcher, 64, known as Trina, of St Kentigern Close, Keswick, was found on 11 September.

Patrick Webster, 62, of St Kentigern Close, has been charged with causing grievous bodily harm.

Cumbria Police said it was consulting with the Crown Prosecution Service on how the investigation should proceed.

In a statement her family said: "Trina was a loving sister, sister-in-law, auntie and friend to many in her home town of Keswick.

"We know she will be sadly missed by friends, neighbours and ex colleagues over the years."

Mr Webster is in custody and will appear at Carlisle Crown Court on 14 October.