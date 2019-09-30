Image copyright Google Image caption The attack happened outside the Throstles Nest pub

A man was left with a knife "buried into his face" in an attack outside a pub, a court has heard.

Scott Topping is accused of the attempted murder of Robert Pattinson in King Street, Wigton, Cumbria, in April.

The 39-year-old, of Mulligans Court, Wigton, denies the charge, but admits wounding with intent.

The jury at Carlisle Crown Court was told Mr Pattinson had to undergo emergency surgery to have the knife removed and was "lucky to be alive".

Jeremy Grout-Smith, prosecuting, said that a "simmering argument" had developed between the two men, which came to a head outside the Throstles Nest pub where they had earlier been drinking in separate groups.

He said it ended when the defendant stabbed Mr Pattinson with a large knife with a blow "that was probably aimed for the throat" but left him with "five inches of the blade buried into his face".

The court was also told Mr Topping, who had taken cocaine and cannabis before the attack, had "little or no recollection" of it, and was heard to say: "I stab people because I'm good at it."

The trial continues.