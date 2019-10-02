Image copyright Cumbria Police Image caption The court was told Scott Topping had previously committed knife crimes

A man who stabbed another man in the face in a street attack has been convicted of attempted murder.

Robert Pattinson had to undergo emergency surgery and was "lucky to be alive" after the attack in King Street, Wigton, Cumbria, in April.

Scott Topping admitted wounding with intent but denied attempted murder.

The 39-year-old, of Mulligans Court, Wigton was convicted by a jury at Carlisle Crown Court and will be sentenced on 25 October.

Carlisle Crown Court was told that when police tried to arrest him he repeatedly swore and shouted abuse.

The jury had earlier heard that Mr Pattinson initially thought he had been punched, during the attack outside the Throstles Nest pub.

He told the court: "I just saw the [knife] handle sticking out of my face. I didn't see the knife at all before I got stabbed."

"He was looking right at me. He laughed at me. I tried to pull it (the knife) out of my face but it wouldn't move."

It was eventually removed with "extreme difficulty" during emergency hospital surgery.

Image copyright Google Image caption The attack happened otuside the Throstles Nest where the two men had been drinking been drinking in separate groups

Topping was swiftly traced by police after the stabbing and involved in an hour-long stand-off outside his home during which he shouted at and abused officers.

The jury also heard of Topping's "chequered history" and that he had committed knife crimes previously.

Judge James Adkin adjourned the case for the preparation of a probation service report to assess the danger Topping poses of causing serious future harm to the public, but warned him he should expect "a long custodial sentence".