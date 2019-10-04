'Down on luck' fisherman jailed for drug dealing

Image caption Alan Stuart Green admitted possession with intent to supply

A "down on his luck" fisherman who turned to drug dealing has been jailed.

Alan Stuart Green became a heavy user of drugs after the boat of which he was a skipper sank, resulting in the crew being trapped for a time under water, Carlisle Crown Court was told.

The 42-year-old, of Crag Bank Road, Carnforth, was found with heroin and crack cocaine when stopped by by police on a Kendal street in August.

He admitted possession with intent to supply and was jailed for 35 months.

Initially he dismissed any notion of commercial supply, claiming instead that he and three friends had pooled money and decided to buy the illegal substances in bulk from a Kendal dealer.

However, after hearing evidence from Green and a police field intelligence officer, Judge James Adkin dismissed the claims.

He said: "A number of aspects of his account defy belief... he was operating as a low-level street dealer."

Sentencing Green, who also admitted cannabis possession, he said: "It seems to me you are a rather inadequate individual who is down on his luck."