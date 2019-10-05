Image copyright Visit Cumbria Image caption The council also wants to improve the look of the town's harbour

A plan to modernise a seaside town has moved a step further.

Copeland Council has been awarded £150,000 from the government's Future High Streets Fund to develop a business case for regenerating Whitehaven.

The redevelopment would focus on "opening up" space along the town's High Street, allowing activities and events to be held.

Other plans being considered include building a catering school and improving the harbour area.

At a meeting of Copeland Council's overview and scrutiny panel, Julie Betteridge, the director of growth, said: "The proposals which are still in a very early stage, are dependent on various funding pots coming into play but the emerging picture looks very positive."

She also said plans to spruce up and repair dilapidated buildings in King Street, Strand Street and Market Square were being considered.

A blueprint known as the "Whitehaven Vision" is being drawn up, with similar documents for Millom, Egremont and Cleator Moor already signed off, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.