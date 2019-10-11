Voyeur filmed women using camera in sock

Image copyright Google Image caption Hill was caught behaving suspiciously in the leisure centre's changing area

A man who put a recording device in a sock to film women changing at a swimming pool has been given a suspended sentence.

Robert William Hill filmed people in the family changing area at Keswick Leisure Centre during 2017.

The 49-year-old of Mill Race View, Carlisle, admitted voyeurism and possessing indecent photographs.

He was sentenced to a 13-month jail term, suspended for two years, by the judge at Carlisle Crown Court.

The court was told how Hill was caught behaving suspiciously in the changing area, and police then recovered computer equipment from his then home, near Wigton.

Unclothed girl

Prosecutor Charles Brown said: "There was a total of 1,633 adult images, of 12 separate victims, recorded without their knowledge in the swimming pool changing rooms."

Forty-five stills, which had been deleted, captured an unclothed young girl who had been changing with her mother.

However, the court was told Hill had "no intention" of capturing images of children, and that his "primary goal" was recording adult women.

After considering background reports and hearing of Hill's troubled background, Judge David Potter said there were "exceptional circumstances" for suspending his sentence.

He ordered him to sign the sex offenders register and abide by the terms of a sexual harm prevention order, both for 10 years.