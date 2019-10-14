Image copyright Cumbria Police Image caption Jenkinson, left and Canning, were cleared of attempted murder

Two men have been jailed for a "sadistic" attack on a man who was hit repeatedly with a metal bar.

Carlisle Crown Court heard Luke Canning and Jordan Jenkinson launched a revenge attack on Richard Wilkinson in Kendal after a row on 30 March.

Canning, 22, admitted causing grievous bodily harm with intent, while Jenkinson, 26, who denied the charge, was convicted after a trial.

Canning was jailed for nine-and-a-half years and Jenkinson for 12 years.

Both were cleared of attempted murder.

The court heard Mr Wilkinson was hit more than 30 times to his head and body during the "vicious" early hours attack in the Waterside area.

Image copyright Cumbria Police Image caption Police recovered the metal bar used in the attack

A pathologist told the court his injuries were "serious and severe, and would undoubtedly have caused immense pain and suffering".

Mr Wilkinson suffered multiple facial and rib fractures, lost several teeth and had to have a metal plate fitted to his jaw.

Prosecutor Jeremy Grout-Smith said: "He has daily thoughts of feeling he would be better off dead. He is not the same person he used to be."

Canning, of Bridge Street, Burneside, admitted causing grievous bodily harm with intent. Jenkinson, of Lound Road, Kendal, denied that charge but was convicted, unanimously, after a trial.

Judge James Adkin concluded both were "dangerous offenders" and would have to serve two-thirds of their jail terms before being considered for release.

He told the pair: "You subjected Mr Wilkinson to a ferocious and sadistic punishment beating.

"The sadistic element of this was the intensity of the violence and continuation of the violence when Mr Wilkinson was obviously defenceless and in agony."