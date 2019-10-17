Image caption Flowers have been left at the scene

A woman who died in a farmhouse fire was "hard-working" and "well-liked", her neighbours have said.

Firefighters were called to the property at Thwaites, near Broughton in Furness, Cumbria, just before 09:00 BST on Wednesday.

The woman has been named locally as 69-year-old Cath Braithwaite. A 72-year-old man, believed to be her husband Arthur, remains in hospital.

Cumbria Police has said the cause of the fire remains unexplained.

The force said the woman has yet to be formally identified but her family had been contacted.

Neighbour Joyce Park said: "I went to school with Cath, good hard worker, couldn't think of a nicer lass.

"It's a tragedy all round. She'll be well missed in the village".

