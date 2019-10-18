Image copyright Cumbria Police Image caption Naomi Ballantyne appeared at Carlisle Crown Court

A woman who glassed a man in a pub, leaving him blind in one eye, has been jailed for seven years.

Naomi Ballantyne, 32, of Stainton Gardens, Carlisle, attacked Jack Youngson at the Cumberland Inn in Carlisle on 7 September 2018.

Carlisle Crown Court heard the mum of two lashed out at Mr Youngson after an altercation between him and her husband.

He suffered "catastrophic and life-changing injuries", the court heard.

Mrs Ballantyne admitted wounding but denied wounding with intent, telling the jury her intention when approaching My Youngson had been to "tell the boy off" after learning her husband had been attacked.

However she was found guilty by a jury on Friday.

The court heard that Mrs Ballantyne and her husband had been out celebrating her birthday on the night of the incident and had drank wine, Jager bombs and vodka.

'Upset and traumatised'

Her husband, Darren Ballantyne, 39, also of Stainton Gardens, Carlisle, was an innocent bystander who was punched by Mr Youngson during an altercation in the pub's smoking area, the jury was told.

When the men went back inside minutes later, Mr Ballantyne punched Mr Youngson to the back of his head.

As he reached out again, Mr Youngson responded in self-defence and this promoted Mrs Ballantyne to strike him in the face with a shot glass, the court heard.

Mr Youngson suffered a cut to his left eye that was "bleeding and leaking like jelly". He underwent surgery but was left blind in that eye.

In a statement, Mr Youngson said he had been left "upset and traumatised".

"I am very conscious about how it looks. I don't look in the mirror," he added.

"I feel like my whole life has changed because this one incident on this night out."

At Carlisle Crown Court, Darren Ballantyne, who admitted affray, had a nine-month jail term suspended for two years.

He must also complete unpaid work and rehabilitation.