Image caption A rescue helicopter is hovering at the top of the chimney

A rescue operation is under way to free a man who has become trapped at the top of a 290ft tall former mill chimney.

Emergency services were called to Dixons Chimney in Carlisle at about 02:20 GMT and a helicopter is hovering near the top of the structure.

Footage from the scene appears to show a figure, upside down with his legs in the air, at the top of the chimney.

Roads around the prominent local landmark, which was built in 1836, have been closed.

Cumbria Fire and Rescue Service has appealed for "anyone who has a cherry picker in excess of 90 metres within Cumbria" to contact them.

"This is a very complex and difficult process given the obvious dangers to the man and the extreme difficulty in gaining access to him in a way which will keep him and emergency services safe," a spokesperson said.

"I can assure the public that the emergency services are working tirelessly and effectively together to resolve this issues safely for all and that the protection of life is our first priority."

A Cumbria Police spokesperson said: "Officers became aware of a man trapped at height in the area following a call to police.

"Officers are supporting Cumbria Fire and Rescue Service and other partner agencies to attempt to free the man safely."

Volunteers from the Penrith Mountain Rescue Team, the coastguard helicopter and a rope access crew from Lancashire Fire Service are also at the scene.