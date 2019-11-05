Image copyright PA Image caption Gordon Park claimed his wife had left him for another man

The family of a man found guilty of the "Lady in the Lake" murder of his wife are trying to clear his name at the Court of Appeal.

Judges will consider whether to overturn the conviction of Gordon Park, who died in prison serving a life sentence for a crime he always maintained he did not commit.

Who was the Lady in the Lake?

Carol Park, a 30-year-old mother-of-three, disappeared from her home at Leece, near Barrow, in Cumbria, in July 1976.

Twenty-one years later, her body was found by amateur divers 200m from the shore of Coniston Water in the Lake District.

It was wrapped in bin liners, tied up with rope in the foetal position and had been weighed down with rocks.

She soon became known as the Lady in the Lake.

Why was Gordon Park convicted of murder?

Her husband Gordon, a retired teacher, had not reported his wife of nine years missing for six weeks, saying he assumed she had left him for another man.

After the discovery of the body, Park was charged with her murder but the case was dropped in January 1998 as prosecutors said there was no realistic prospect of a conviction.

However, he was re-arrested in January 2004 when new evidence emerged.

In 2005, a jury at Manchester Crown Court unanimously found him guilty of murdering his wife by bludgeoning her with an ice axe.

He was sentenced to life with a minimum term of 15 years. An appeal against his conviction was dismissed in November 2008.

Park was found dead in his cell at HMP Garth, in Lancashire, in January 2010 on his 66th birthday, with an inquest later ruling he intentionally took his own life.

Image copyright PA Image caption Gordon Park took his own life in prison in 2010

Why is the case being heard again?

In October 2018, Park's murder conviction was referred to the Court of Appeal by the Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC).

It said it had found new evidence, including expert opinion which cast doubt on the prosecution's claim Park's axe might have been the murder weapon was not disclosed at the time of the trial.

Information undermining the reliability of a witness who gave evidence relating to a prison confession was also not disclosed, while new scientific evidence showed Park's DNA was not preserved within knots of the rope used to bind the body, it added.

The CCRC said it had undertaken a "painstaking and detailed review" of the case which included visiting Cumbria, interviewing new and previous witnesses, DNA tests and investigating "multiple potential alternative suspects".

What do the family say?

Image copyright PA Image caption Park said he did not report Carol as missing for six weeks because he thought she had left him for another man

Park's family have always maintained his innocence and said they would fight to clear his name.

They applied to the CCRC for a posthumous review.

At the time of the Court of Appeal announcement his son, Jeremy, said the new details "significantly challenge" the conviction and "DNA evidence strongly suggests somebody else was involved".