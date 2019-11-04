Image copyright Cumbria Police Image caption Lee McCutcheon had accused his victim of stealing before the attack, his trial heard

A man who beat his partner with a mallet and poured boiling water over her head has been jailed for 15 years.

Lee McCutcheon had taken heroin when he carried out the attack at the pair's flat in Stonegarth, Carlisle, on 17 March, Carlisle Crown Court heard.

The 28-year-old had denied causing grievous bodily harm with intent but was found guilty by a jury.

A man who was in the flat at the time of the attack described it as "shocking" and like a "kneecapping".

The woman later told a nurse McCutcheon had microwaved water for two minutes before pouring it on her head, stopping half way through to see how she was reacting, the jury heard.

Victim told to lie

The victim drifted in and out of consciousness before fleeing through a first-floor window because the flat door was locked.

She was treated in a specialist burns unit for a week.

The victim told police McCutcheon had inflicted the injuries, but later changed her story to say she had self-harmed after her attacker told her to lie to police.

McCutcheon was also found guilty of two counts of false imprisonment and two charges of conspiracy to pervert the course of justice.

Jailing him, Recorder Jeremy Lasker described the attack as "gratuitous".