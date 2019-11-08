Image copyright Court reporter Image caption Owen Luke Brown was sentenced at Carlisle Crown Court

A speeding driver who left two pedestrians badly injured and others hurt has been jailed.

Owen Luke Brown, 19, of Dalston Road, Carlisle, collided with a turning taxi on Botchergate and then hit several people outside the Border Rambler pub on 15 September 2018.

Two men sustained serious and life-changing injuries and five other people were hurt.

Brown was given a 29-month custodial sentence at Carlisle Crown Court.

He admitted causing serious injury to two men by dangerous driving and was banned from driving for 56 months.

The court heard Brown was driving his Ford Fiesta at between 48 and 54 mph when he crashed into the taxi and veered into the pedestrians, including friends Glen O'Fee and Adam Bunting.

Mr Bunting suffered two fractured vertebrae in his lower back, a fractured cheekbone and eyesocket, a bleed on the brain and significant cuts and bruises.

His partner was one of five other people also knocked over and hurt.

Mr O'Fee suffered a serious leg fracture, underwent a major operation and was left immobilised for three months. He had since been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder.

'Carnage'

Paul Tweddle, defending said Brown was "profoundly sorry" for the "carnage" caused.

"It was not a deliberate act. It was an act of stupidity. There was no malice, simply a high level of folly and irresponsibility," he added.

Judge Nicolas Barker told him: "You ignored your responsibility that night and the consequences were appalling and very significant because of your driving."

The driver of the taxi, Stephen Reay, 57, of of Cumwhinton, near Carlisle, admitted careless driving following his "momentary lapse" behind the wheel of his Skoda Octavia.

He was was fined £400 and given six penalty points.

