A man has died in a crash involving a car and a lorry in Cumbria.

The collision happened at Stainmore, near the Stainmore Cafe on the A66, at about 05:30 GMT and the driver of a Ford Fiesta was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 50-year-old driver of the HGV, who was not injured, has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

Police have appealed for witnesses to contact them.