Driver killed in A66 Stainmore crash with lorry
- 11 November 2019
A man has died in a crash involving a car and a lorry in Cumbria.
The collision happened at Stainmore, near the Stainmore Cafe on the A66, at about 05:30 GMT and the driver of a Ford Fiesta was pronounced dead at the scene.
The 50-year-old driver of the HGV, who was not injured, has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.
Police have appealed for witnesses to contact them.