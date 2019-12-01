Image copyright Google Image caption The first attack happened on Sandes Avenue in Kendal

Two separate assaults on a teenage girl and a woman in Kendal are being linked by police.

A 15-year-old was grabbed and threatened by a man with a Swiss army knife at about 21:30 GMT on Friday on Sandes Avenue, before managing to run away.

The following day a man put his hand over the mouth of a 37-year-old woman on the riverside, next to Dockray Hall industrial estate, at about 08:15.

She also managed to escape.

The girl described her attacker as being in his 40s, with a short beard. The woman described the man who assaulted her as 5ft 6in and thin, with stubble.

