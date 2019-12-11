Image copyright Court reporter Image caption Kevin John Whelan was sentenced at Carlisle Crown Court

A man has been jailed for stabbing a "good Samaritan" who tried to stop a family argument after a fireworks show.

Alistair Elliott saw Kevin Whelan, 35, behaving aggressively and assaulting his partner when he was leaving the display in Carlisle on 5 November.

Carlisle Crown Court heard Mr Elliott, who was with his daughter and her two children, was stabbed in the shoulder when he tried to speak to Whelan.

Whelan admitted malicious wounding and was jailed for 26 months.

Whelan, of Heywood Road, Ashton-on-Ribble, also admitted assaulting his partner and illegal weapon possession.

Mr Elliott's daughter had heard Whelan say "I will slit your throat", and described her children being left "petrified and very upset" by what they saw.

Carlisle Crown Court heard Mr Elliot suffered a puncture wound which was cleaned in hospital, was left "shocked and stunned" and had reflected on a lucky escape.

"Blood was pouring from the wound," prosecutor Gerard Rogerson told the court.

Mr Elliott had later said: "I couldn't really believe it had happened."

"We were just a little family out at a bonfire and fireworks display. By trying to help another family out I have been hurt," he added.

Whelan was described as "remorseful", the court heard.

Judge Julie Clemitson said: "It was an astonishing action for anyone to have done in a public place, with children, when a man was simply trying to stop a family argument escalating."

