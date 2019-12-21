Image copyright Nick Thorne Image caption The total height of the waterfall is 60ft

Visitors to a Lake District beauty spot can now glimpse a view which would last have been seen in the Victorian era.

National park rangers and volunteers have spent months removing several hectares of rhododendron from Stanley Ghyll, in Eskdale.

As a result, upper-Dalegarth Falls is now visible for the first time since the late 1800s.

Some of the work had to be carried out by specialist contractors, due to the nature of the site.

The site of special scientific interest (SSSI) had been invaded by the plant, which grows quickly and thickly, meaning very little light can get through its canopy, and damaging the natural habitat.

The Lake District National Park Authority said the work would allow several rare lichens and other native species to survive and had already led to a noticeable increase of birdlife in the area.

Ranger Rec Cathey said: "The work... has completely transformed the outlook and ambience of the ghyll."