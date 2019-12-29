Image caption The Calvert Trust offers outdoor adventures to children and adults with complex needs

People with disabilities will be able to enjoy adventure holidays thanks to a society set up in memory of fell walker Alfred Wainwright.

The Wainwright Society has chosen the Lake District Calvert Trust to be its main beneficiary of 2020.

The trust, based near Bassenthwaite, provides breaks for people with physical and learning disabilities.

Mr Wainwright, who died in 1991, compiled drawings of 214 fells over 10 years of exploration for guidebooks.

A spokesman for the society said: "Funds raised will be used to provide a bursary to enable those who might not otherwise be able to experience a residential break.

"These breaks enable people with physical, learning and sensory disabilities, including those with the most complex needs for which most outdoor centres cannot cater, to benefit from outdoor activities."