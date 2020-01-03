Image copyright Google Image caption A church has stood on the site at Dalston since the 12th Century

Plans to move up to 17 graves to add an extension to an historic church in Cumbria have raised concerns.

The building of a library and function room next to St Michael and All Angels at Dalston near Carlisle has been proposed by the church council.

This would require the removal of headstones and possibly remains from graves dating between 1800 to 1914.

Parish councillors said they were "extremely concerned" about this, and the lack of parking provision.

A planning meeting heard that a trial trench has already identified human remains, coffins and burial shrouds, and was told post and beam foundations would be used to reduce ground disturbance.

The Local Democracy Reporting Service reported that city councillors have recommended the plans, described as a "major asset" not only to the church itself but the the "wider community", be given the go-ahead.

However, objectors have said it would spoil views of the church's rose window.

Some residents living nearby said that the development would exacerbate parking problems in the square, which was "already stretched to its limit".

A final decision will be made by Carlisle City Council's planning panel on 10 January.