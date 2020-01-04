Image caption Gina Campbell said it was time for the restored Bluebird to return to Coniston

The daughter of Donald Campbell has called for a restored Bluebird to be returned to the scene of his death in the Lake District 53 years ago.

Wreckage was recovered from Coniston Water almost 35 years after Campbell's fatal crash in 1967 and restored by Tyneside engineer Bill Smith.

But a legal row has raged over whether the hydroplane should go out on display or be housed at a purpose-built museum.

Mr Smith said a contract should be in place before Bluebird is returned.

Campbell died at 08:51 GMT on 4 January 1967, while trying to break his own water speed record. His remains are buried at Coniston Cemetery.

Image copyright PA Image caption Donald Campbell was killed on Coniston Water in January 1967

The Campbell family gifted the wreckage to Coniston's Ruskin Museum, but after spending years restoring Bluebird, Mr Smith says he should be allowed to show it in action at public events.

Last year, Ms Campbell said Bluebird was "not ready to sit in a crusty old museum".

But in a change of heart, she told a crowd in Coniston on the 53rd anniversary of his death: "When Bluebird was handed over for restoration, I made a promise to the people of Coniston that the boat would be returned.

"Now, 14 years after we gifted the boat to Coniston's Ruskin Museum, Bluebird still hasn't been returned home.

"It's time for everyone to have the opportunity to see Bluebird on Coniston Water and in the Ruskin Museum, and celebrate the very best of British engineering and British endeavour."

The restored Bluebird has undergone trials in Scotland, but has so far not been seen back on Coniston Water.

Currently the museum owns the wreckage and Mr Smith's Bluebird Project owns everything that has been added, including the engine.

Image copyright PA Image caption Bill Smith recovered Bluebird's wreckage in 2001

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Bluebird reached speeds up 150mph (240kph) on Loch Fad on the Isle of Bute in Scotland

In a statement the Ruskin Museum trustees said: "As custodians and trustees of the museum our obligations are to preserve, protect and defend one of the most iconic boats in British history for the benefit of the public.

"What Bill Smith and his team of volunteers have achieved is remarkable. Our duty as an accredited museum is to ensure that Bluebird can be shown off to all who want to see her and learn about her exceptional story."

Taking to social media, Mr Smith's North Shields-based Bluebird Project said: "It goes without saying that regardless of who says what over the next few days, none of our hard work leaves the workshop without a contract in place to ensure that K7 runs into the future for public benefit.

"They can have their wreckage whenever they want it, but it won't make for a good display."

An £800,000 extension at the Ruskin Museum to house Bluebird was completed in 2010.