Image copyright Cumbria Police Image caption Sean Cleaver appeared at Carlisle Crown Court via video link from custody

A man who beat up a heroin addict over a drug debt his victim claimed he did not owe has pleaded guilty in court.

Sean Cleaver, 26, was tracked down after a BBC Crimewatch appeal, following the attack in Harraby, Carlisle, on 7 February in 2017.

He admitted the robbery of his infirm victim, who was later placed in a induced coma, Carlisle Crown Court heard.

Cleaver, of Gresham Street, Liverpool, is due to be sentenced on 14 February.

A hammer and wrench were also used as weapons during the robbery, which left the victim with a broken jaw and a footprint on his face, the court heard.

Cleaver also admitted an act of tending to and intending to pervert the course of public justice.

Defendant stabbed

The court was told that nine days after the attack, the defendant warned his victim not to identify him during a police identification procedure.

The case came after three men and a woman were jailed in February 2018, for a total of almost 35 years for robbery and heroin supply crimes they committed as part of a county lines "cuckooing".

The drugs supply gang operated between Merseyside and Carlisle, and a fourth member received a suspended jail term.

Cleaver, who had previously admitted being concerned in supplying heroin in 2017, later failed to appear in court, sparking a police manhunt.

The TV appeal to trace him was broadcast in March 2019 and he was later traced.

Cleaver's barrister, Desmond Lennon, told how the defendant had recently been the victim of an assault in which he received a broken leg, was slashed across his face and stabbed.

Judge Nicholas Barker adjourned the case and ordered a pre-sentence report assessing the future risk posed by Cleaver of causing serious harm to the public.

