Image caption Liam John Dixon was uninjured in the crash, the court heard

Two men were involved a "ludicrously high speed" road duel before a crash which killed a 23-year-old Cumbrian man, a court heard.

Steven Parker lost control of his BMW while travelling closely behind friend Liam Dixon's modified Vauxhall Corsa in Wigton, Cumbria, in February 2018.

Mr Parker died after the BMW spun sideways, clipped the Corsa, left the road and hit two trees.

Mr Dixon, 27, denies causing the 23-year-old's death by dangerous driving.

Carlisle Crown Court heard the two cars were travelling at speeds of up to 120mph when the crash happened at about 16:50 GMT on 3 February.

Jurors were told Mr Dixon, of Throstle Avenue, Wigton and Mr Parker, also from Wigton, were friends with a "shared interest in fast and powerful cars".

'Catastrophic crash'

Prosecutor Stuart Neale said at the time of the crash the pair were "engaged in a duel, a chase, or a burnout" on a 50mph stretch of the A596.

He said Mr Parker's BMW "pirouetted in a catastrophic crash" that claimed his life and resulted in a passenger suffering a brain injury, a fractured eye socket and fractured jaw.

He added: "The Crown say that to drive at over 100 mph as close as these two were is, by itself, dangerous and, without any more, the fact that driving in that manner caused the death of Steven Parker makes the defendant guilty.

"However, the Crown go further and say that what was going on here was a ludicrously high speed joust from which it would be obvious to any careful, competent and prudent driver that death was a likely consequence."

The court heard that in police interviews Mr Dixon had initially tried to blame Mr Parker for the crash.

Mr Neale told the jury: "These cases are emotional for all parties. It is important that you put aside emotion."

The trial, which is expected to last several days, continues.

