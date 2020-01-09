Image caption Liam Dixon was uninjured in the crash, the court heard

A man has denied taking part in a "face-off" or duel with a fellow driver who crashed and died.

Steven Parker, 23, was driving closely behind Liam John Dixon's modified Corsa on the A596 near Wigton, Cumbria, in February 2018 when he lost control of his BMW and hit two trees.

Carlisle Crown Court heard they were travelling at speeds of up to 120mph.

Mr Dixon, 27, of Throstle Avenue, Wigton, has admitted dangerous driving but denies causing death by doing so.

The pair, who were close friends, shared an "interest in fast and powerful cars", jurors were told.

'Not a challenge'

Mr Dixon said he went on to the Wigton Bypass just before 17:00 GMT on 3 February to exceed the speed limit but it was the first time he had driven his Corsa in such a way since buying it weeks earlier.

He said he was driving separately from Mr Parker, and put his foot down after slowing for another motorist to turn into Spittal Farm.

Jurors had earlier heard a police investigator's conclusion that the BMW and Corsa were travelling "most likely around 118mph as probably a minimum".

Mr Dixon said he did not look at his speedometer, and denied he was showing off.

The prosecution put it to him that it was "a face-off" and suggested he had "thrown down the gauntlet" to his friend as it was a "all about who had the fastest car".

Mr Dixon said: "No, no, not at all. It wasn't a challenge."

The trial continues.